GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A group of West Michigan Detroit Lions fans had one goal Friday: make it to Munich, Germany, in time to watch their team take on the New England Patriots on Sunday.

But getting there proved to be a challenge.

WATCH: West Michigan Lions fans race to Germany after airport disruptions derail travel plans

West Michigan Lions fans race to Germany after airport disruptions derail travel plans

The group was among thousands of travelers affected by a nationwide ground stop Friday, which halted departures at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids.

For Jessica Erridge and her friends, the trouble started before their plane even left the ground.

“We were actually sitting on the airplane waiting because we had malfunctions with our plane, so we had to wait two hours for that,” Erridge said.

Just as they were hoping to take off, the nationwide ground stop added another delay.

The passengers were told to get off the plane, leaving them waiting for answers.

“We’ve just been waiting ever since,” Erridge said.

Rather than continue waiting in Grand Rapids, the fans decided to drive to Detroit Metropolitan Airport, hoping to catch another flight to Germany.

“Cannonball run. Detroit, Grand Rapids, how fast can we go?!” fellow Lions fan Joseph Brenner said.

But the race against the clock wasn't enough. Erridge said their new flight had just taken off by the time they arrived at DTW.

Now, with their flights rebooked for Saturday, the group is hoping they can still make it to Germany in time for Sunday's game.

“Fingers crossed we can make it to Germany in time,” Erridge said.

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