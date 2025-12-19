Water main leak closes part of westbound Leonard Street

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GR Transportation has announced a road closure that shuts down parts of Leonard Street near the bridge over the Grand River.

The report says Leonard Street NW westbound between Monroe Avenue NW and Scribner Avenue NW will be closed as teams work to repair the break, near a local Family Dollar store. One eastbound lane remains open.

No properties are out of service due to the water main break. The leak started where the main hits a dead end at the Grand River.

Grand Rapids crews are on site and expect to restore water services, reopening westbound Leonard Street later in the day.

