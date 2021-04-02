Watch: Tips for Safe Travels with Dr. Abha

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With many people are traveling for Spring Break, local Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Abha Gupta Varma M.D. says there are steps you want to take to keep yourself and others safe.
She joined us live to talk with us about ways to keep you and your family healthy.
- Get vaccinated prior to travel
- Get tested no more than 1-3 days prior to travel
- Keep the test handy as proof
- Take masks with you
- Take hand sanitizer
- Stay 6 feet behind others
- Do not travel if it means jeopardizing self or other due to a positive test or concerning symptoms.
- Do not travel to high case states.
- Do not observe another state’s laxity if it contradicts the CDC guidelines.
- Do not dine in bars and restaurants that do not observe distanced tables or limits on indoor diners
- Do not go back to work or school if you have flown or traveled without a negative test on return
- Do not assume you won’t get it or give it