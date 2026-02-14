WATCH: FOX 17 team takes the Grand Rapids Polar Plunge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 took the jump this Valentine's Day, participating in the 2026 Grand Rapids Polar Plunge! This year's event took place at LMCU Ballpark, and serves as Special Olympics of Michigan's biggest fundraiser of the year. Groups register to jump into freezing cold water, all for a good cause.

Special Olympics of Michigan provides year-round sports and athletic competition and support for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. This year's fundraising goal for the Grand Rapids plunge was $85,000.

If you missed the jump, you can still donate. There are also plunges scheduled for Kalamazoo, Muskegon, and other areas across Michigan later this month and into March. You can check out the full list here.

