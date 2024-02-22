VP Harris to make ‘Fight for Reproductive Freedoms’ tour stop in GR Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Vice President Kamala Harris will make a stop in Grand Rapids Thursday on her nationwide “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” tour.

Her office says VP Harris will use this fourth stop on the tour to highlight how organizers, advocates and elected leaders in states like Michigan have worked to protect reproductive rights since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Vice President Harris is hosting a private, invitation-only roundtable Thursday morning at Fountain Street Church.

The vice president’s reproductive freedoms tour started with an event in Wisconsin on January 22 — 51 years since the Roe v. Wade ruling.

“Extremists across our country continue to wage a full-on attack against hard-won, hard-fought freedoms as they push their radical policies – from banning abortion in all 50 states and criminalizing doctors, to forcing women to travel out of state in order to get the care they need,” Vice President Harris said. “I will continue to fight for our fundamental freedoms while bringing together those throughout America who agree that every woman should have the right to make decisions about her own body – not the government.”

The goal of this tour, according to the White House, is to host events highlighting the harm caused by abortion bans, while sharing stories of those who have been impacted.

Additionally, Vice President Harris continues to call on Congress to restore the protections of Roe, while urging attendees to continue using their voices, too.

Her second stop on this tour was a moderated conversation in San Jose, California, on January 29, and the third stop was on February 6 when Vice President Harris gave a speech in Savannah, Georgia.

Thursday’s roundtable marks the vice president’s fourth visit to the state of Michigan since being sworn in.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube