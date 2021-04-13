Versiti Blood Center has less than a days’ worth of blood on their shelves

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Versiti Blood Center announced their emergency appeal for blood as supply across the state has dropped to low levels.

“Versiti Blood Center of Michigan is urgently seeking help from the public. We need to do all we can to ensure that Michigan hospitals have the blood they need for their patients,” said Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president of transfusion medicine and senior medical director at Versiti. “As more people are getting vaccinated and getting out of their homes, attention has shifted away from blood donation. On top of that, drives at schools and businesses, which are typically Versiti’s largest source of blood donations this time of year, have been cancelled. All of this is creating a crisis situation – a shortage of much-needed blood.”

Michigan’s blood supply has dropped to “critically low level” meaning there is less than a day worth of blood supplies for more than 80 of Versiti’s partner hospitals. Additionally, donations are down more than 40 percent (20,000 units of blood) according to Versiti Blood Center.

According to Versiti they are in most need of O-negative and O-positive blood as they are both able to be transfused to all patients. Michiganders interested in donating blood can do so at one of the locations below.

GRAND RAPIDS: 1036 Fuller NE

GRANDVILLE: 3140 Wilson SW

ST. JOSEPH: 2710 Cleveland Ave.

KALAMAZOO AREA: 524 E. Milham Ave., Portage

SAGINAW: 1771 Tittabawasee Rd.

BAY CITY: 1017 N. Johnson St.

MIDLAND: 825 E. Main St.

TRAVERSE CITY: 2575 Aero Park Dr.

Donations take about an hour and anyone 17 or older in good health and meets eligibility requirements can donate. Appointments to donate and general information can be found here.