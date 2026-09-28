GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A $1 million construction project on southbound US-131 is causing significant traffic delays for Grand Rapids commuters, and drivers should expect the disruption to last until at least Oct. 12.

WATCH: US-131 South lane closures expected until mid-October

US-131 South lane closures expected util mid-October

The Michigan Department of Transportation closed the left two lanes heading south on US-131 between Ann and Bridge streets to make bridge repairs and install new lights along the highway. The closures triggered miles of backups during Monday morning's commute.

John Richard, MDOT spokesperson for the Grand Region, said drivers should plan ahead and expect longer drive times over the next few weeks.

"Even a single-lane closure on 131 during the morning commute is rough. So a double-lane closure is going to be another animal altogether," Richard said.

The project will bring upgrades to the southbound US-131 bridge over northbound US-131. Crews will reconstruct the barrier wall and make repairs and improvements to the substructure.

The US-131/I-196 interchange was built in the 1960s and is the busiest in the state outside of Detroit, seeing more than 100,000 vehicles every day.

Richard said the lighting project, which is driving the double-lane closure, is scheduled to wrap up by Oct. 12, though crews hope to finish sooner.

"That bridge rehab work is going to go for at least another month. But the lighting project, which has that double-lane closure — hopefully it doesn't go all the way through Oct. 12, but that's what it's scheduled for," Richard said.

MDOT and AAA are urging drivers to slow down, find an alternative route, and stagger their start times to avoid peak morning and afternoon congestion.

Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson, said preparation before leaving home is key.

"It starts before you even leave. You want to plan ahead and check for construction-related delays and work zones," Woodland said.

Woodland also stressed the importance of staying focused behind the wheel in active work zones.

"Construction zones are critical to improving our roads, but they demand a driver's full attention... slowing down, staying alert, eliminating distractions...," Woodland said.

Drivers can check live traffic conditions and get the latest updates at michigan.gov/drive.

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