Two men face 20 years in prison after shooting at Federal Officer in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jaquari Trotter and Gregory Rogers face 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 after shooting at a member of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

Trotter pled guilty to the shooting on Jan. 24, 2022, while Rogers previously pled guilty to aiding and abetting in the assault previously.

According to the Department of Justice on February 4, 2020, Trotter and Rogers were hanging out with friends outside a residence on Sherman Street SE in Grand Rapids when they saw a member of the task force drive by in an unmarked vehicle.

Trotter and Rogers pulled out in front of the agent when he drove by a second time. Trotter had Rogers pull over sharply to the right side of the road before jumping out of the passenger door, pulling a loaded 9mm handgun from his waistband, and firing 11 shots at the agent’s vehicle before jumping back into the car and speeding away with Rogers.

Both men face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 in addition to restitution for the damage caused in the shooting. Trotter and Rogers are scheduled to be sentenced by United States District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou on May 10, 2022, in Lansing.

“This shooting was a senseless act of violence that could have cost a law enforcement officer his life,” commented U.S. Attorney Andrew Byerly Birge. “Trotter and Rogers acted intentionally and without regard for the damage, their actions could cause. With these pleas, they have taken the first step in accepting responsibility for their crime.”

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker, whose office assisted on the case, commented “We are tremendously pleased with the resolution in both these cases; we especially appreciate the way in which our office, and the Office of US Attorney, were able to work closely together to bring these individuals to justice in such a serious case.“Law enforcement officers risk their personal safety every day to protect the public, enforce the law, and keep our communities safe from violence,” said Josh P. Hauxhurst, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. “Criminals who choose to target officers can expect that every resource of the FBI will be used to ensure they are brought to justice.”

“We take any attempt to harm our Task Force Officers or Deputies while engaged in the performance of their official duties extremely seriously,” declared Joseph Guzman, Acting Chief Deputy of the U.S. Marshals Service. “We are thankful to see those responsible for this shooting held accountable and thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Kent County Prosecutor’s Office, the FBI, and GRPD for their efforts in prosecuting everyone who was involved in this reckless act of violence.”

