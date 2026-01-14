Two former Grand Rapids schools could get new life through community input

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools is seeking community feedback on the future of two former elementary school buildings as the district explores redevelopment opportunities for the properties.

The district is gathering input from neighbors about what should be done with the former Alexander and Stocking elementary school buildings, both of which sit on more than 3 acres.

On a cold, windy day in Grand Rapids, chains now block the steps leading to Alexander Elementary's locked doors. But inside the GRPS board room, officials are discussing how to open doors to opportunity and hope for the neighborhood.

Many community members are sharing the need to bring affordable housing to the area.

"If there's going to be development, there's going to be affordable housing," Ken Williams said.

GRPS Director of Communications Luke Stier highlighted the importance of community involvement in the process.

"I want to thank our community for being a part of this process. Their input is so valuable, because we want these sites to be used in a way that add value to our communities, and the only way we can do that is if we hear from our neighbors and what they'd like to see," Stier said.

The district has established a timeline for the redevelopment process. Feedback will be collected through Jan. 21, with site tours scheduled for Feb. 4. Proposals must be submitted by April 1, and the district aims to have the properties under contract by May 1.

"When people are coming and putting a proposal of what they'd like to do for this site. If they are interested, they will see this is what community desires. As we are going through those proposals once we have received them we will see how they align with community has told us," Stier said.

Kevon Hess said he would like to see a community garden at Alexander Elementary.

"I saw the property, my colleague kind of shared it with me, and I was just like, well, there's definitely green space, and there's definitely space available to make things happen for the future," Hess said.

