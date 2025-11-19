'Turkey Drop' seeks frozen turkeys to feed families facing food insecurity

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We’re inching closer to Thanksgiving, and that means many people are starting to get their fixings ready for the big day.

Sadly, some of our neighbors who don’t know where their next hot meal will come from.

Celebration! Cinema and Mel Trotter Ministries are partnering up on Wednesday to collect frozen turkeys for individuals and families in the region who are struggling with food insecurity.

HERE IS WHERE YOU CAN HELP:

When:



Wednesday, November 19, 2025 from 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Where:



Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North, 2121 Celebration Drive NE, Grand Rapids

Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids South, 1506 Eastport Drive, Grand Rapids

Mel Trotter Ministries Jenison Thrift Store, 7500 Cottonwood Drive, Jenison

Mel Trotter Ministries, 225 Commerce Ave. SW, Grand Rapids

Muskegon Rescue Mission-Men's Shelter, 400 W. Laketon Ave., Muskegon

Gateway Mission-Men’s Center, 166 S. River Ave., Holland

This year is going to mark the 22nd annual Turkey Drop, with a goal to collect over 5,000 turkeys on Wednesday.

Mel Trotter Ministries says this year, the need is even greater due to inflation, economic hardships, and reduced government resources.

If you can’t drop off a frozen turkey, you can still make a difference. People can still donate money, and each $20 donation will count towards one turkey for Mel Trotter's goal.

You can go HERE to make a donation and learn more about the need in our community.

