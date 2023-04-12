TSA to host hiring event for Transportation Security Officer positions at Ford Airport April 19-20

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced that it will be hosting a hiring event for individuals interested in applying for a job as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO) at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. The event will be held April 19-20 from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Grand Rapids Airport (4747 28th Street SE).

Those who attend the event will receive information about full-time and part-time TSO positions. They will also have the opportunity to complete multiple steps of the hiring process.

The hiring event will include a presentation about the TSO role, application assistance, and scheduling of computer-based testing. Those who complete all or part of the processes will significantly reduce the time to get on board with the TSA. The TSA will also provide an overview of working for the federal government.

Candidates must have two valid forms of state or federal identification.

The benefits include paid leave, health care plans for full-time and part-time employees, and 401k coverage. The starting pay at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport is $18.16 per hour.

The TSA is also offering a sign-on bonus of up to $1,000 to eligible new hires. $500 will be paid after onboarding, and $500 will be paid after one year of service. The bonus applies to TSO new hires that onboard through September 30.

The TSA hiring event will be held April 19-20 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Grand Rapids Airport. More information on the event can be found on the TSA’s website.

