TSA stops loaded gun at Gerald R. Ford Int'l Airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Officers with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) intercepted a loaded weapon at Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) this week.

We’re told the handgun was caught on an X-ray at about 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon while one person made their way through customs.

Airport police confiscated the gun, along with four bullets, shortly after.

“Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags, and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport,” says Michigan TSA Federal Security Director Reginald Stephens. “This simple act could save you lots of time and money, along with avoiding possible arrest with local law enforcement.”

The TSA says it’s the sixth gun they found at the Grand Rapids airport so far in 2023. Twelve were detected last year.

Under certain circumstances, the penalty for taking weapons inside an airport may lead to fines as high as $14,950, security officials say.

Visit the TSA’s website for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube