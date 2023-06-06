TSA finds, stops gun at Gerald R. Ford International Airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented a passenger from bringing a handgun onboard an airplane at Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) Saturday.

The TSA says a passenger presented their bag for screening around 6:30 a.m.

TSA Officers noticed the image of a gun on the X-ray and alerted GRR Police.

Police responded to the checkpoint and took the weapon, which was unloaded; however, they found a four-round magazine inside the bag, as well.

“As summer travel picks up, these incidents present a danger to our dedicated workforce, and the traveling public,” Michigan TSA Federal Security Director Reginald Stephens said. “We encourage all travelers to know the exact location of their firearm at all times and to pack their luggage starting with a completely empty bag to ensure no prohibited items are accidentally brought to the checkpoint.”

The TSA says this is the eighth firearm found at GRR so far this year.

Last year, officers found a total of 12 firearms at GRR security checkpoints.

Recently, the TSA announced that it boosted the penalty for bringing weapons to the airport.

Now, fines can get up to $14,950, depending on the circumstances.

Additionally, passengers caught with a firearm can have their TSA PreCheck eligibility revoked for at least five years.

Passengers can have guns in their checked baggage if they are unloaded and packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case— passengers must also tell the airline check-in counter attendants about the guns.

Additionally, the TSA suggests checking for firearm laws in the jurisdictions they are flying to and from because possession laws vary by state.

Click here for more information about how to travel properly with a firearm.

