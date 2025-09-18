Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: Utility pole accident knocks out power along portion of Fuller Avenue

Fuller and Innes crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Those who use a portion of Fuller Ave. to get to work may want to find a different commute.

The City of Grand Rapids says a car hit a utility pole near Fuller and Innes and knocked out power and traffic lights from Bradford to 28th St.and Eastern Ave. from Wealthy to 28th St.

The city says the damage pole is a Consumers Energy transmission pole, which requires certain safety protocols before repairs can begin.

Remember to treat intersections with traffic lights out as four-way stops.

The Consumers Energy outage map shows around 2,500 customers are impacted.

Power is expected to be restored around 9:45 a.m.

