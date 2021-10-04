Watch
Tickets for Grand Rapids' 'Hamilton' performances on sale this month

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - This July 9, 2016 file photo shows The "Hamilton" marquee at the Richard Rogers Theatre in New York. The Walt Disney Company said Tuesday, May 12, 2020, it will offer the live capture of Miranda’s show on Disney TV Plus starting on July 3. It had been slated to be in movie theaters in October, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, FIle)
Posted at 10:41 AM, Oct 04, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Don’t throw away your shot to see “Hamilton” when the award-winning play comes to DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids this upcoming February.

Single tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Oct. 14, producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway Grand Rapids announced Monday.

They can be purchased at BroadwayGrandRapids.com or Ticketmaster.com, or by calling Broadway Grand Rapids at 1-800-982-2787.

Performances will be held Feb. 8-20, 2022.

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account.

Prices will range from $49 to $189 with a select number of premium seats available from $249 for all performances.

There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can,” Seller said. “There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases fraudulent, tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Grand Rapids engagement should be made through BroadwayGrandRapids.com.”

