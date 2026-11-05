'This area is totally ignored': West Side neighbors fear new apartments will worsen parking struggles

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The developer who helped build Verdant, located on Bridge Street on Grand Rapids' West Side, is planning to construct a similar building two-tenths of a mile away on Alabama Avenue, just north of Bridge Street.

Right now, that site is a grassy field. But neighbors I spoke with say they already have a hard enough time with the existing development on Bridge Street.

There aren't many single-family homes left on 2nd and Alabama. But neighbor Deb Maciejewski and her sister Jill James say it wasn't always that way.

"My family, my whole family grew up on this block. People have been here. Paying city taxes. Paying property taxes. For years. And the city has totally forgotten them," Maciejewski said.

Maciejewski lives right next to where the 231 new apartments could go in. She's lived there all her life. She has no driveway or alleyway to park in — just the street.

When I asked her how much she relies on the spot in front of her house, she told me she can't do without it.

"I need it. I can't walk. Without a walker or a wheelchair. And I can't park three blocks away," Maciejewski said.

Maciejewski and James are worried about what the project means for their corner of the West Side. And they're not alone.

Chad Dunham has lived on 2nd Street for 20 years. He says he doesn't mind sharing his neighborhood. He just wants there to be room for him, too.

"We want everybody to be able to enjoy the little walk. Enjoy the West Side. Why? Because it's the best side," Dunham said.

I spoke to people with Talbot Development, the company behind the project. They assured me they're committed to being the best new neighbors they can be, and are going through the city's process to build the new apartments — which includes a plan for parking. It's unclear what that plan looks like at this point in the process.

The City of Grand Rapids explained to me that it's too early to comment on this development specifically. But the city did say there's a process for residents who need accessible parking to get a reserved spot. There are limits, and each case is different.

"Mobile GR staff would be happy to speak directly with the resident, review her individual circumstances, and discuss available options," a spokesperson said.

Maciejewski would likely welcome that discussion. Before I heard back from the city, she told me this.

Watch: 'This area is totally ignored': West Side neighbors fear new apartments will worsen parking struggles

'This area is totally ignored': West Side neighbors fear new apartments will worsen parking struggles

"I feel like we're ignored. This area is totally ignored," Maciejewski said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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