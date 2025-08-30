'They're adopting us. We're not adopting them': Happy Cat Cafe nears 1,000 adoptions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One Grand Rapids business is preparing to celebrate a significant milestone. It’s not how many years they’ve been open here, but a goal that has been part of their mission for years.

Grand Rapids’ Happy Cat Cafe opened up eight years ago as a way for people to hang out with cats and have coffee.

Soon, it evolved into what it is today — a spot where their specialty goes beyond what's on the menu, and includes the bonds made here.

“Our very first adoption was Noxie. He was the craziest cat. He was all black, and he came in when we were just doing special events like yoga,” Happy Cat Cafe Owner Kati Quarto said.

Quarto says since Noxie, they’re well over 900 adoptions, and now they're approaching a special moment since opening eight years ago.

“We’ve had almost 1,000 adoptions, I'm gonna say that we're at 990 right now,” Quarto said.

Through a couple of doors are at least ten cats and kittens ready to go home.

“I feel really just full of gratitude that it was something that I got to bring into the world, like a little bit more happiness for not just the cats, but the people too,” Quarto said.

Katie Turows is a volunteer here who looks to help people find their new best friend.

“I actually like to be in the room, and I like to talk to people about the cast and see who goes to them and who's more along the lines of the perfect person,” Turows said.

I’ve been here before, and it’s really simple to meet these friendly felines. On their website, you click “BOOK A VISIT MEOW”

“Everybody can come to have coffee, and if they want to come in and see the cats, they can. We try to adopt the right owner to the right cat. So it's really they're adopting us. We're not adopting them.

That person could be you; adoption costs $125.

