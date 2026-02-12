The Right Place promotes data center development amid community concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan is drawing significant attention from data center developers, and those plans are drawing opposition from many neighbors.

The Right Place, which recruits businesses to move to West Michigan, is also working to attract those centers to the region. They say this economic investment is part of its new three-year strategic plan.

"We have some work to do. Right? The community has raised some concerns. We're finding ways to see if those concerns can be addressed. We believe they can be, and have an open and informed conversation about what the pros and cons are," The Right Place President and CEO Randy Thelen said.

The Right Place is an economic development organization serving not only Grand Rapids, but much of West Michigan.

"Driving an economic growth strategy that is unparalleled across the Midwest, and we've delivered on that 50,000 jobs supported by The Right Place over those 40 years," Thelen said.

On Thursday, the organization laid out its strategic plan through 2028.

"When you think about the economy going forward, data centers and AI are going to be a part of it. We have to ask ourselves, do we want to be part of gaining some of the benefits that come with it? There's a tremendous tax base," Thelen said.

The organization's plan focuses on three sectors: advanced manufacturing, health sciences and technology. The aim is to create nearly 4,500 jobs across the region, with an average pay of $30 an hour for supported projects, and to attract $700 million in capital investment.

"The more base employers we attract, the more jobs we attract, the more that they can shop in these local small businesses. So it's, it's that kind of dynamic is where we're at," Thelen said.

The Right Place broke down key initiatives for individual neighborhoods. You can find it HERE.

