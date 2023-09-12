The Rapid seeks feedback on upcoming project to expand service

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Rapid is planning for the next 20 years of transit service in the Grand Rapids area, and they are seeking the public’s input.

Riders and non-riders are invited to fill out this survey as The Rapid considers the details of its Transit Master Plan.

The transit service company says community members living outside The Rapid’s service area are also encouraged to make their voices heard.

“As our region grows, so does the need to expand transit options,” says CEO Deb Prato. “We need to create a plan that outlines how public transportation will meet the needs of all our residents. Gathering feedback from everyone, both users and nonusers, is crucial to the success of this plan.”

Residents have until Dec. 8 to respond.

Feedback will be accepted in person at several open houses this month at Rapid Central Station. Three are scheduled on Oct. 19 from 7–9 a.m., 12–2 p.m. and 6–8 p.m.

We’re told AECOM consultants will help create a road map for improvements and potential transit expansions after the public comment period ends.

Visit the project’s website for more information.

