The 1975 to perform at the Van Andel Arena on November 22

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The English pop rock band The 1975 is coming to Grand Rapids. The band will perform at the Van Andel Arena on November 22.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. An exclusive fan presale will begin on Wednesday, June 21 at 10 a.m. Fans can sign up for the presale on the band’s website.

The 1975’s band members are Matty Healy, George Daniel, Adam Hann, and Ross MacDonald.

The band’s first studio album, The 1975, was released in 2013. It was followed by I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It (2016), A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships (2018), and Notes on a Conditional Form (2020). Their latest studio album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, was released in 2022.

