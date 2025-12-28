Teenager hurt in shooting, police searching for suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says a 14-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting in Grand Rapids.

Officials say it happened before 5:00 P.M. Saturday near Logan Street and Division Avenue. GRPD says the teenager was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound on his arm, and say the injury is not life threatening.

Police are searching for a suspect. If you have details that can help investigators, you're asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department or to submit an anonymous tip through silent observer.

