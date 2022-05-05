State superintendent to celebrate educators, discuss education budget in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice will be in Grand Rapids Thursday to celebrate educators as part of Teacher Appreciation Week and discuss Michigan’s K-12 education budget.

Dr. Rice will host a press conference at Grand Rapids Union High School Media Center at 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday, the Republican-led Michigan Senate approved a 5% increase in base funding.

Under the Senate plan, the school aid bill would create a $500 million grant program to help combining districts retire some debt to avoid raising property taxes. Schools could also get $50 per student to address pandemic-related learning loss.

The base per-student funding would go up by $450, up from Whitmer’s suggested $435 increase.

Some items missing from the passed proposal include $1 billion to help give schools and districts money to make building improvements.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer had pushed for more money to recruit and retain teachers, including yearly bonuses for teachers, college scholarships for students going into teaching and stipends for student teachers. Over two years, she had wanted $2.3 billion, while the Senate allocated $30 million.

House members will present their own budget proposal Thursday.

