State representative arrested following crash in Ada Township

Posted at 9:00 PM, May 02, 2021
ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — State Rep. Bryan Posthumus of Cannon Township was involved in a crash Friday, April 30, according to Mitchell Research & Communications.

We’re told his vehicle drifted off the road in Ada Township before striking a mailbox and rolling over.

Posthumus was reportedly arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and taken to a hospital for evaluation. We’re told he was arrested for OWI back in January 2013.

“I am deeply disappointed in myself for putting other people in jeopardy by driving while intoxicated,” says Posthumus. “There is no excuse for what happened, and I take full and complete responsibility for my actions. I should never have tried to drive after drinking alcohol. To my family, friends, colleagues, and constituents who I serve, I sincerely apologize and ask forgiveness.”

