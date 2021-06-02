Spectrum Health offering LGBTQ+ inclusive breast cancer screenings at Baxter Community Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health’s Betty Ford Breast Care Services is offering accessible and inclusive early detection screening at the Baxter Community Center later this month.

A mobile mammography unit will be at the center on Saturday, June 12, according to a news release Wednesday.

Clinical staff from the Spectrum Health Cancer Center who are familiar with the LGBTQ+ community and their health care needs will be on-hand for consultations.

The American College of Radiology urges women to get a mammogram every year once they reach age 40, as breast cancer is most treatable when it is caught early.

Depending on family history, risks and an individual’s physician’s findings, mammography may be recommended earlier.

Appointments will be required at the mobile clinic and can be scheduled by calling 616-486-6022.