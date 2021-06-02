Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Spectrum Health offering LGBTQ+ inclusive breast cancer screenings at Baxter Community Center

items.[0].image.alt
Franka Bruns/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, April 16, 2007 file photo, X-ray technician Martina Rosenow, right, and assistant medical technician Marianne Warnholz, demonstrate the mammogram screening program in Berlin. New research from the American Cancer Society shows that breast cancer is now the most diagnosed cancer in the world. (AP Photo/Franka Bruns, File)
Breast Cancer Screening
Posted at 12:25 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 12:25:30-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health’s Betty Ford Breast Care Services is offering accessible and inclusive early detection screening at the Baxter Community Center later this month.

A mobile mammography unit will be at the center on Saturday, June 12, according to a news release Wednesday.

Clinical staff from the Spectrum Health Cancer Center who are familiar with the LGBTQ+ community and their health care needs will be on-hand for consultations.

The American College of Radiology urges women to get a mammogram every year once they reach age 40, as breast cancer is most treatable when it is caught early.

Depending on family history, risks and an individual’s physician’s findings, mammography may be recommended earlier.

Appointments will be required at the mobile clinic and can be scheduled by calling 616-486-6022.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time