South Carolina man sentenced for sexual exploitation in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of minor children. He is 35-year-old Christopher James Masterson from Myrtle Beach.

According to the Department of Justice, Masterson engaged in the multi-year process of grooming a minor victim. He later convinced her to send live video footage of sexual acts involving herself and a sibling through social media.

Masterson was arrested after he traveled from South Carolina to Chippewa County, Michigan to engage in sexual conduct with the victim. When his phone was seized by law enforcement, they found sexually explicit videos of the victim, with Masterson directing her activities.

COURT DOCS: South Carolina man arrested for allegedly driving to Michigan to assault teenage girl

When imposing Masterson’s sentence, U.S. District Judge Janet T. Neff noted that he was one of the most egregious sex offenders she had sentenced.

Once Masterson gets out of prison, he will be on supervised release for 10 years.

“This horrific predatory conduct harms the most vulnerable members of our society leaving irreparable damage in its wake,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Those who seek to exploit children should know that my office will bring them to justice.”

“HSI and our law enforcement partners will continue to prioritize the safety and security of children in our communities,” said Special Agent in Charge Angie Salazar. “For our team, the work of caring for the victims of these despicable crimes is just as important as bringing predators like Masterson to justice.”

