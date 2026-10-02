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Sold-out Play Soleil fundraiser helps fund free play therapy in Grand Rapids

The Playground GR's Play Soleil event raised money to support free play therapy for people of all ages coping with trauma, grief and more.
Sold-out Play Soleil fundraiser helps fund free play therapy in Grand Rapids
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GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit's annual fundraiser sold out, with 200 guests turning out to help make play therapy accessible to everyone.

The Playground GR hosted Play Soleil: The Main Event on Oct. 1 at 20 Monroe Live. The evening featured a private circus performance, with guests invited to join in the play themselves. Proceeds support the organization's free and reduced-rate play therapy services.

The Playground GR works to raise awareness about the emotional and mental health benefits of play. The organization says play-based support and therapy can help people of all ages work through emotional and mental health challenges, trauma, grief and attachment issues.

Beyond therapy, the nonprofit offers free or reduced-rate play workshops, trainings and groups. Its work focuses on closing racial, gender, cultural and socioeconomic gaps in access to play-based programs among caregivers, schools and community organizations.

"At The Playground GR, we believe play heals," says founder Jacqueline Scherer, LMSW.

People who missed the event can still support the organization's work. More information is available at theplaygroundgr.org.

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