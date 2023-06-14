Snoop Dogg to perform at the Van Andel Arena on July 25

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Snoop Dogg is bringing his live tour to Grand Rapids. The rapper will perform at the Van Andel Arena on July 25.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. A limited number of VIP packages and experiences will also be available.

Snoop Dogg’s first studio album, Doggystyle, was released in 1993. His other albums include The Doggfather (1996), Tha Last Meal (2000), and Doggumentary (2011). His latest studio album, BODR, was released in 2022.

Snoop Dogg is also an actor and has appeared in multiple films and television series. His previous acting work includes Day Shift (2022), The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (2020), and Trouble (2019).

At the concert, Snoop Dogg will be joined by special guests Wiz Khalifa and the Ying Yang Twins.

Khalifa’s first studio album, Show and Prove, was released in 2006. His other albums include Deal or No Deal (2009), Rolling Papers (2011), and Blacc Hollywood (2014). His latest studio album, Multiverse, was released in 2022.

The Ying Yang Twins are Kaine and D-Roc. The duo’s first studio album, Thug Walkin’, was released in 2000. Their other albums include Alley: The Return of the Ying Yang Twins (2002), U.S.A. (United States of Atlanta) (2005), and Chemically Imbalanced (2006). Their latest studio album, Ying Yang Forever, was released in 2009.

