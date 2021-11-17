Sign with Santa: Visits for the hearing impaired

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A drive-through Signing Santa event is coming to Grand Rapids.

Quota Club alongside Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services (D&HHS) is collaborating to provide gifts, crafts and refreshments to children without anyone leaving their car.

Support from Quota Club volunteers will ensure that Deaf and Hard of Hearing kids have the chance to tell their wishes to Santa at Little Pine Island Camp, 6889 Pine Island Drive NE in Comstock Park, on Saturday, December 11, from 10 am – 1 pm.

The event is free, and volunteers are welcome to join.

