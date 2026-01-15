RV and Travel Show sets up camp at DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Load up the family and truck on down to DeVos Place this weekend for the largest RV and Camper show in the state of Michigan.

Featuring over 300 individual RV’s, the show runs from Thursday, Jan. 15, to Sunday, Jan. 18.

“This year marks our 20th anniversary of this show,” said Carolyn Alt, Executive Vice President for ShowSpan said via press release, “so we are especially proud of the variety of experiences the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV show has to offer our guests.

Along with displays, there will also be seminars from RV Influencers, Hutch and Shari .

Show Dates and Hours



Thursday, January 15, 2026 3 – 9 p.m.

Friday, January 16, 2026 Noon – 9 p.m.

Saturday, January 17, 2026 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, January 18, 2026 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tickets



Adults $12

Children (6-14): $5

Multi-Day Adult Ticket (online only, offer expires January 14) $18

Purchase ticket online visit GrandRapidsRVShow.com/tickets or click HERE

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube