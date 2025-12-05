Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink opens Friday in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink is opening in Grand Rapids on Friday, December 5, just in time for the holidays.

Admission is $6 per person, only costing $3 for children 17 and under. If you plan on visiting often, you can purchase the 10-hole punch pass for $22. You can bring your skates, or rent them for yourself included in the admission.

Skaters can pre-book reservations online at grandrapidsmi.gov for up to 6 skaters, or you can walk up to Rosa Parks Circle and buy tickets there. Both options let you skate for 90 minutes.

Because the ice rink is outdoors, weather conditions may interfere with reservations or visits. Before heading out, you can check the Rosa Park Circle Ice Rink Facebook Page to see if open times have changed.

