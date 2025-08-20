Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Return to the River festival at Sixth Street Park this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Return to the River Music and Art Festival, presented by Downtown Grand Rapds Inc., is this weekend.

On Saturday, August 23 and Sunday, August 24 at Sixth Street Park and the Sixth Street Bridge, the free festival will host...

  • More than 25 DJs, bands and performers
  • Three large-scale, traveling, interactive art installations
  • More than 20 local and regional food trucks and carts
  • A merchant and makers market
  • Activities for all ages

For more on the festival lineup, click here.

