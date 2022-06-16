Retired GRPD K9 Boris passes away

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police announced the passing of one of its retired K9s.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says Boris passed away Monday, June 13. We’re told he died peacefully at 11 years old.

Boris was only a year old when he joined GRPD in April 2012, making him the youngest K9 GRPD enlisted at that time, police say. He retired in 2019.

We’re told Boris earned national recognition after being shot at four times while tracking a suspect that was thought to have died. None of the shots hit Boris. GRPD says the incident earned Boris an award from the National Tactical Officers Association.

“I know people have very strong bonds with their pets, but when that pet was also your partner, it’s on a different level,” says Officer Todd Wuis, who continued to care for Boris until he passed away.

"Rest easy, good boy," the department wrote on its Facebook page.

