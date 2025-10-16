GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back in May, I told you that this new neighborhood park had hit a roadblock, not because of construction, but because of its name.

Now, I've learned there's progress on both fronts.

“There was a very clear frontrunner this go around, and it was Unity Park,” Grand Rapids Interim Park Director Laura Cleypool said.

Jaquierria Brown and her four kids are eager for this new Grand Rapids park to open.

RESULTS: City of Grand Rapids narrowing in on new neighborhood park name

“I'm actually looking forward to it. It's nice to have the kids somewhere to go,” said.

“We don't have a balcony, a front porch, so it's kind of nice to have a place to sit, especially when the weather is nice and you can sit outside. The kids can run around. I can sit outside and enjoy some air,” Brown added.

Plenty of space on this nearly acre-sized lot behind Southwest Middle High School.



“I'm just looking forward to that, because my kids are outdoor kids, and we're all looking forward to it,” Brown said.

This park is now closer to getting a name after months of discussions.

Unity Park was the outcome of a second vote after the first vote picked a different name.

“52 of them for Navarro Plaza and 49 for Unity Park,” Cleypool said.

Because of that narrow margin, the city had a second vote with only two options.

“We received almost double, so well over 400 (votes),” Cleypool said.

Work on the park is underway. A project leader tells me they're still working on a timeline for when it's going to be done.

Brown says she's excited for that to happen.

“Unity is good because then it's like a union, bringing everybody together. You know, it's a signal area, so it's like, it'd be nice for all of us. “It's a space. It's like an open space saying, ‘Welcome. Y'all can come here and sit down.’ So I think Unity is a good name.

Neighbors still have a chance to weigh in. A public hearing is scheduled for October 21st.

Grand Rapids currently investing $60 million in major parks overhaul across 30 projects

Grand Rapids is transforming its park system with a massive $60 million investment spanning 30 projects currently in construction or design phases across the city.

Josh Berry connected with the parks department project manager Wednesday to get an update on the extensive progress underway in neighborhoods throughout the city.

One of the largest projects involves a complete reconstruction of MLK Jr. Park, with $20 million in improvements nearing completion. The full park overhaul will be finished in February.

Canal Park represents another major investment at $10 million, with completion scheduled for the end of summer 2026.

Oxford Trail recently broke ground just a couple of weeks ago on its $9 million project.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Spending green to make green in Grand Rapids

Several significant projects remain on the horizon, including improvements to Camelot Park, the only city park located east of the Beltline. The park will receive over $1 million in upgrades featuring a new splash pad, picnic shelter and restrooms.

Phase two of the Sullivan Field project will begin in a couple of weeks.

