Restaurant Week returns to GR for its 16th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Restaurant Week is returning in Grand Rapids for its 16th year.

There are well over 70 restaurants with 80 different menus for people to try from November 7th to the 15th.

Participating restaurants will offer two or more courses at three price points, available to choose from at $25, $35, or $45.

“Sometimes we have dinner for two for 45, you could do a three-course dinner for 35 for one person. So it gives you a chance to really try and expand your wings,” Experience GR Marketing Partnership Manager Jaylyn McCloy said.

Some restaurants will be offering cocktails as part of their options this week.

“We have everything from Italian, traditional pub fare, to Indian food, and Korean food. So we have a little bit of everything,” McCloy said.

Guests can download a digital pass to look at participating restaurants and menus, as well as vote for their favorites or check in on their pass to earn special rewards.

“You can check into the participating locations for points, for prizes, like our cool aprons,” McCloy said.

A lot of these restaurants offer culinary experiences that only come out this week.

