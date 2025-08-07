'Reimagine GRPS': first landmark education initiative set to welcome students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools is unveiling its biggest project yet, part of its ‘Reimagine GRPS with Us’ plan. On Wednesday, we took a tour inside to show you how your tax dollars support kids' education.

School leaders, teachers, and community members took a tour of the new Southeast Career Pathways.

“Kids deserve to have a space that is welcoming and inviting and encourages learning,” GRPS Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby said.

Less than two years ago, FOX 17 told you voters approved GRPS’ $305 million bond proposal.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I thank you for your continued support and belief in GRPS and most importantly, your belief in our children,” Roby said.

Each year, about 200 mostly upperclassmen who are part of the alternative education program will walk these halls.

“Often, alternative (education) is considered a second thought.” So we wanted to show our young people who maybe sometimes have gotten a little off track that we're still invested in you and we believe in you,” Roby said.

The district used $7 million to convert the former Sigsbee Elementary into a place with several new learning spaces. The one thing you're going to notice, other than new desks, updated computers, and paint, is a lot more natural light.

“Windows were about a fourth of the size of the window that's behind me, and so opening up the space so it was bright,” Roby said.

This project is Phase 1 of the district's plan, with more to follow in this phase later this year.

“We are nearing the end of our Houseman Field transformation, and we're looking to showcase that as well as Briggs Field,” Roby said. “The health clinic, and so we have a partnership with Catherine's Health at Harrison Park, and so that will take place sometime in September. We'll open the doors for that health clinic.”

Students will be welcomed in this new learning space in less than a couple of weeks.

