Registration opening for 2024 Amway River Bank Run!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Amway River Bank Run might be in May, but you can sign up today!

Race organizers tell FOX 17 registration for the 47th annual race opens Monday.

It's the largest 25K road race in the country and the only 25K Wheelchair racing division in the world— along with a 25K Handcycle division sponsored by Mary Free Bed.

Ruta Ulcinaite/FOX 17 The 46th annual Amway River Bank Run hit the ground running in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday.

“What began as an effort to bring people to downtown Grand Rapids has turned into an exciting tradition in West Michigan,” said Russ Hines, race director. “Our goal with this race is to promote health and wellness and to work continuously to create an awesome experience on race day for all our participants."

Once again, race organizers are partnering up to contribute to the Conductive Learning Center, Kids Hope USA, No Surrender Running Club, Guiding Light and Meals on Wheels

