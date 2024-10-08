Ready to run? Registration opens for the Amway River Bank Run in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's time to register for the 48th annual Amway River Bank Run! Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a race newbie, the first step to joining the race on May 10, 2025 is signing up!

“What began as an effort to bring people to downtown Grand Rapids has turned into an exciting tradition in West Michigan,” said Russ Hines, race director. “Our goal with this race is to promote health and wellness and to work continuously to create an awesome experience on race day for all our participants. With Amway continuing as the title sponsor and with the help of Fifth Third Bank and Corewell Health we feel confident in our continued success.”

The Amway River Bank Run is the largest 25K road race in the country— drawing 12,000 runners and walkers throughout the week for the Fifth Third Bank 25K, Fox Honda 10K, Amway 5K, 5K Walk, and Junior races. It offers the world's only 25K Wheelchair racing division and a Handcycle division Sponsored by Mary Free Bed.

Sign up for the race here or email RunInfo@AmwayRiverBankRun.com