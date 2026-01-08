Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  WX Alerts 2  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Rapid bus strikes woman in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Police 07232023
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Grand Rapids Police 07232023
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a crash in Grand Rapids that killed an adult woman. GRPD says it happened around 6:30 A.M. Thursday morning near the intersection of South Division Avenue and Buckley Street SE.

Investigators say the woman was laying in the roadway prior to being hit by the bus, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The GRPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash, and have temporarily shut down South Division Avenue between Logan Street and Buckley Street. Information is subject to change as investigators learn more.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER