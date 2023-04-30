Quadruplets celebrate graduation from Calvin University

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan family celebrated four major milestones Saturday as their quadruplets graduated from Calvin University.

David, Elaine, Misael and Naty Martinez Vasquez already share the same November 10, 1999 birthday and, as of Saturday, they also share the same alma mater.

For these quadruplets who have lived in West Michigan their entire lives, Calvin is more than a school but also a second home.

“When we were little, we would watch movies in the Spanish department. Ice Age was a hit. You know, it’s crazy. Since we were little babies, the professors recognized us in the Spanish department a lot and now they get to see us graduate,” David told FOX 17.

Vasquez Family

Maria Rodriguez Vasquez, the quadruplets’ mother, is a Spanish professor at the university.

“I’m very thankful to Calvin, really, for giving them the opportunity to study here. They have grown a lot and I know they’ll be ready for life,” she said.

“It’s a big, big day for our family. Now, it’s like, it’s taken a lot to get to this point so it’s just, like, very special to, like, have all of us here,” Naty added.

The quadruplets majored in Biology, Education, Psychology and Social Work.

“I just feel like I am really blessed,” Elaine said. “In a way, they have really helped me through the thick and thin to get to this point. We have had each other’s backs since the very beginning and, really, just being able to rely on them, rely on the support, has been huge.”

FOX 17

Two of the four have one semester left at Calvin but got to walk at Saturday’s graduation with their siblings.

