Prosecutor files 19 new charges against former daycare worker accused of abusing children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nineteen new charges have been filed against a man accused of abusing children at daycare centers in Kent and Ottawa County.

On Thursday, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said his office issued against Austin Hapner nine counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, eight counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of aggravated indecent exposure and one count of sexual delinquency.

The 20-year-old now faces a total of 39 charges.

Grand Rapids Former childcare worker appears in court for probable cause conference Waleed Alamleh

Hapner, according to court documents, allegedly abused children while working at Gro Childcare Academy in Grand Rapids and the Children’s Enrichment Center at Grand Valley State University in Allendale.

As the latter is located in Ottawa County, allegations of crimes that took place on its premises are being separately investigated.

In Kent County, though, Becker said Hapner's alleged victims include at least thirteen children.

An affidavit filed Thursday also accused Hapner of abusing children in three Grand Rapids homes while working as a babysitter.

Hapner, according to the affidavit, was hired for the babysitting work through care.com.

The 20-year-old is expected to be arraigned on the new charges on Friday, Sept. 18.

If convicted, he could spend life in prison.

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