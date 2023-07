GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are responding to a barricaded suspect in Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says they tried to arrest a wanted individual when the person in question holed themself up inside a house near Lafayette Avenue and Trowbridge Street.

We’re told police negotiators are actively working the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

