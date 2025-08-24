Police: 2 people hurt in shooting at car meetup in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says 2 people were hurt in a shooting at a car meetup early Sunday morning. Officials say the suspect involved in the shooting is not in custody.

Authorities say two women were shot around 3:30 AM South of the 1100 block of 36th Street. GRPD says a fight broke out prior to the shooting. The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Grand Rapids Police tells FOX 17 that one of the vehicles at the car meetup caught on fire, but say it was likely caused by a mechanical issue. Police are actively investigating the shooting and searching for the suspect involved. If you have information, contact the Grand Rapids Police Department. Tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer.

