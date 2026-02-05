Pickle Palooza Food & Drink Fest comes to LMCU Ballpark this May

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Do you like pickles? If so, Grand Rapids will be the place to be in May, where the inaugural "Pickle Palooza" Food & Drink Festival will be hosted by Outlier Events. The festival celebrates everything briny, bubbly and fun at LMCU Ballpark starting on Saturday, May 2.

Pickle Palooza Event highlights include dill-icious food and drink samples, live music performances, Micro Mania Midget Wrestling, as well as games and activities including a mechanical pickle ride.

The festival is meant to be an all-inclusive experience, with tickets including food and drink sample tokens, a lanyard and a sampling cup. VIP tickets will be available, offering exclusive early entry to beat the crowd and to check out more samples.

“We are incredibly excited to bring the very first Pickle Palooza Food & Drink Fest to the Grand Rapids community,” said Brian Colopy, Founder of Outlier Events. “LMCU Ballpark is the perfect venue for this massive party. Whether you're a pickle fanatic, a craft beer enthusiast, or just looking for a unique night out with friends, this festival has something for everyone!”

Following its debut in Michigan, The Pickle Palooza Festival will travel to two other states across the country with locations to be announced on the event website. To look at prices and join the priority list for tickets, go to picklepaloozafoodanddrinkfest.com.

