'People who want to contribute to the solution': Dégagé keeps GR clean during ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thousands of people have been flocking to Grand Rapids for ArtPrize, and those experiencing homelessness are making sure the city stays clean.

Dégagé Ministries created a team in July tasked with picking up the Heartside Neighborhood, and that work has continued into the fall.

Not only is the team working to keep things tidy but also they’re reaching out to others who haven’t sought shelter, while showing ArtPrize visitors they’re there to help.

FOX 17 talked with Angelia Morgan who lives at Dégagé and is the president of the “Community Care Committee” team.

“With me being homeless myself, I’m able to let them know that, ‘yeah, I’m homeless but I can still be part of, you know, the committee and be part of the neighborhood and, you know, be proud of what we’re doing to keep it clean and to help the homeless,’” Morgan said.

“It’s really important to us that [the] community sees those who are experiencing homelessness as people who want to contribute to the solution, who are citizens that want to be valuable members of society,” Dégagé Ministries Executive Director Thelma Ensink added.

The team in the Heartside Neighborhood wears pink shirts— if you see them out and about, be sure to say hello and even thank them for their service to the community.

Meanwhile, Dégagé Ministries is also participating in ArtPrize with two venues— each hosting one artist who has experienced homelessness.

