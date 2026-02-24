'Park further away and walk,' Grand Rapids prepping for parking congestion ahead of amphitheater opening

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Parking in Grand Rapids is top of mind for many residents and downtown workers as the city's new amphitheater prepares to open in May. The city is now discussing how to handle the influx of visitors expected to attend events at the new venue.

I recently spoke with a few people who work downtown about their current parking experiences.

"Parking is intense," Cheylisa Beauregard said. "It's frustrating when we're trying to leave work. And I know people were excited to get to Van Andel, but we want to go home, so please help us get out, just it's two lanes."

"There's not a lot of parking, and everybody's fighting for spaces in the ramp, and it's a lot," Beauregard said.

Not everyone shares the same frustration.

"I don't have issues parking anywhere for events. I just park, you know, like, it might take me 10 minutes to walk to the event, or something like that," Quynh Nugyen said.

The new amphitheater is set to open in May, bringing 12,000 seats to downtown. The city has outlined several protocols to manage the expected increase in foot and vehicle traffic.

"I tell people, it is an urban experience. It is not a suburban experience. Please plan ahead and take advantage of all of the information we are developing for you to do that," Deputy City Manager Kate Berens said.

Among the highlights the city shared:



Lane and ramp closures on 131 with each performance. The city did not specify where those closures would occur.

Creation of an "Access Guide" to direct visitors to alternative transportation and parking options.

An addition of between 20 and 30 officers for traffic control.

Berens also addressed accessibility concerns for those who may not be able to park farther away.

"For parking, we really need people who can, to park further away and walk. There are certainly folks for whom that's not an accessible possibility. And there is accessibility provided right on site," Berens said.

During the Public Safety Committee meeting, it was discussed that eight events are already scheduled for the same day at the amphitheater and arena.

The city says there are more than 20,000 parking spaces within a mile or a 20-minute walk of the downtown core.

Those spaces are spread across more than 20 parking ramps, street parking, and lots.

"Again, working with a lot of pre-existing experience and just amplifying that for the amphitheater," Berens said.

Nugyen, who works downtown, said she has her own approach to finding cheaper parking.

"I don't park in the main area, so usually I'll walk, so anywhere from like, five to 10 minutes from wherever I need to be at. So I don't park in front of the building that I need to go to, because usually he's busy," Nugyen said.

Lionel Richie is the headliner for the inaugural concert, scheduled for May 15.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

