One person hurt in Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is injured after a shooting that on the southeast side of Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids Police Department confirms that shots were fired in the 100 block of Fair Street SE late Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that shots were fired after a group was heard arguing.

The calls came in around 5:50 pm, say police.

Right now, police are still on scene.

The seriousness of the person's injuries is not yet known.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 is working to learn more information and will update this story as soon as possible.