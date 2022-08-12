Watch Now
Northbound 131 shut down after pedestrian hit

Posted at 8:57 AM, Aug 12, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. 131 northbound at Leonard Street is shut down according to Michigan State Police.

According to their tweet, a pedestrian was hit and is in serious condition. Cars are backed up, but troopers are working to reroute drivers and ask everyone to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated periodically.

