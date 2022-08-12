Northbound 131 shut down after pedestrian hit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. 131 northbound at Leonard Street is shut down according to Michigan State Police.
According to their tweet, a pedestrian was hit and is in serious condition. Cars are backed up, but troopers are working to reroute drivers and ask everyone to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated periodically.
HAPPENING NOW: Grand Rapids Post Troopers are on scene of a serious injury vehicle vs pedestrian crash on N/B US-131 at Leonard. Traffic is being rerouted off at Leonard and right back on the expressway. Please find an alternate route as the investigation continues. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/r5uyYRoKsI— MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) August 12, 2022