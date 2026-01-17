No injuries reported in Friday fire at Grand Rapids apartment complex

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department says no one was hurt when a fire broke out at an apartment complex Friday evening.

According to a release, at 7:36pm, GRFD responded to a fire at Adams Park Apartments on Fuller Avenue, after automatic fire alarms activated and several people called to report smoke and flames.

A fire truck enroute also reported seeing fire from a fourth-floor apartment.

Crews arrived at 7:42pm and were able to quickly extinguish a bedroom fire. GRFD says the fire was contained to the room of origin, and no injuries were reported.

GRFD explains that early notification from the alarms and the occupant closing the apartment door before evacuating, helped limit the spread of the fire and smoke damage. They say these actions, combined with the work of 12 GRFD units and 29 firefighters, helped prevent additional damage.

Upon additional inspection, minor water and smoke damage was also reported to a nearby unit.

In the release, GRFD issued this reminder to neighbors:

"GRFD reminds residents that working smoke and heat detectors provide early warning and save lives. Closing doors when leaving a room or apartment during a fire can significantly slow the spread of smoke and heat, providing valuable time for occupants to escape and for firefighters to arrive."

The fire remains under investigation.

