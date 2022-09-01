Newaygo nurse accused of abusing resident at GR Home for Veterans

LANSING, Mich. — A Newaygo nurse has been charged for allegedly abusing a resident at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General says 56-year-old Beverly Ann Bratcher was charged with one count of abuse in the second degree involving a vulnerable adult.

Bratcher failed to report a pair of incorrect doses of medication that were given to one of the home’s residents in December 2020 despite being aware of the errors, according to the state of Michigan.

“Caring for vulnerable adults is a significant responsibility that requires special care,” says Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Failure to fulfill that responsibility can have dire and even criminal consequences and my department will not hesitate to act.”

We’re told Bratcher will be arraigned Sept. 14.

