GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has a new tool, and I got a behind-the-scenes look. It’s a test to help officers see more when they respond to a domestic violence call.

One survivor I spoke with says it could make a huge difference.

“I had a gut feeling, but I didn't have the vocabulary or the knowledge,” Elissa Swihart, who is a domestic violence survivor, said.

Elissa Swihart

In a video she shared on social media back in 2023, she talked about how at one point she was homeless and sleeping in a Jeep with her son.

A lot has changed since then, as she is now an advocate for survivors.

She launched Tala’s Closet, which is a free resource with clothing and hygiene products for domestic violence victims. Swihart has a location in Ohio, but is working to open one here in my GR neighborhood.

Elissa Swihart

She is also a founder of Sister Survivors, which helps launch a podcast called Dismissed True Stories to educate others.

“I will always point out isolation is a huge factor that many victims experience, but it also is what makes abuse thrive,” Swihart said.

Grand Rapids Police know domestic violence is a serious issue. Recently, GRPD staff, along with advocates and some judges, completed new training on signs of domestic abuse.

New police training tool could prevent domestic violence deaths in Grand Rapids

“Now, when they respond to domestic violence calls, they will be able to monitor and identify these high-risk cases and hopefully save lives, Domestic Violence Action Network Director Micah Johnston said.

MATT WITKOS

DVAN has been in the area for over three years.

“We work with community partners, including GRPD, other government offices, and nonprofits across the county to end domestic violence,” Johnston said.

DVAN worked with a Boston non-profit, Geiger Institute, to create a series of 11 questions to help authorities identify a victim before they become another statistic.

“In the past, they might not have realized how much danger they were in. The survivors themselves don't even realize how much danger there is. But this, this tool, is going to help the police, help the survivor understand the situation and get them the support they need immediately,” Johnston said.

MATT WITKOS

Swihart says support is what abuse victims need in order to escape. She credits her dad for getting her out of her situation.

“‘What I want you to do is I want you to go upstairs. I want you to look at yourself in your eyes, and I want you to tell me what you see.’ And when I did, I saw nothing. What I felt was just emptiness,” Swihart explained.

Swihart adds she’s in a lot better place than where she was six years ago.

“I have rebuilt my entire life. Met a really amazing man. We are now engaged and set to be married in March of next year,” Swihart said.

If you or someone you know needs help to get out of a domestic violence situation, there are a number of resources available, including:

Safe Haven Ministries: 616-452-6664

YWCA West Central MI: 616-454-9922

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services hotline: call 866-864-2338, text 877-861-0222

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233

If you are in immediate danger or crisis, call 911 or 988.

